Brenda Mae (Carter) Morelock

She is preceded in death by her Husband; Dexter Morelock.

Survivors include: Daughter; Linda Harper of Kingsport, Sons; Dexter Carl Morelock & Charles Lawrence Morelock both of Kingsport, Sisters; Nannie Harmon, Sharon Goss and Treva Wire all of Kingsport, Brother; Jerry Carter of Kingsport, Grandchildren; Amanda Humpheys, Michael Morelock, Mikey Morelock, Justin Morelock, & Bradley Morelock, Great-Grandchildren; Savannah Humphreys and Christopher Humphreys and several Nieces and Nephews.

Family will receive friends Tuesday, January 31, 2017 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at East Tennessee Funeral Home 2630 Highway 75 Blountville, TN. Services immediately following in our chapel with Rev. Scottie Sexton officiating. Committal services will be 11:00am Wednesday, February 1, 2017 East Tennessee Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in the attention of Linda Harper in care of East Tennessee Funeral Home.

East Tennessee Funeral Home is deeply honored and humbled to serve the Morelock Family.