II Timothy 4:7-8 KJV

Bobbie Jo Barr slipped peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 28, 2017, surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with AML. She was a loving wife, devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone in their time of need. Her family considered her an angel prior to her leaving this earth. She was an employee of Eastman Chemical Company with 28 years of service. Bobbie loved gardening, vacationing with her family and spending time with her dogs, Chance and Jack. Most of all she loved the Lord with all of her heart and was a member of the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by both her maternal and paternal grandparents.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jeff Barr; daughters, Kreshanna Goforth, (Jason) and Stephanie Suthers (Travis); grandchildren, Analise Goforth, Madison Henry, Mason Dillard and Annabella Suthers; father and mother, Bob and Ellen Dillard; sisters, Tonia Tomlin (Greg) and Lisa Herring (Brian); brothers, Darrell Dillard (Sheila), James Dillard (Kim) and Randall Lane; special friend and coworker, Annette Owens; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 8:00 pm with Pastor Everett Lett and Pastor Tim Lovell officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Sulphur Springs Cemetery. All those wishing to go in procession, please meet at the funeral home at 9:45 am.

Friends and family may also visit at the home of the sister, Lisa Herring at any time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.

