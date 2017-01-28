Virgil F. “Junior” Claman, Jr.

He was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County and the son of the late Virgil Francis and Winnie Neal Claman. He was a mechanic for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Dept. for years.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Virgil was a member of Hull’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

He is survived by one brother, Mickey Claman, Lakeland, FL; one niece and several nephews.

The funeral service will be conducted at 4:00 pm, Sunday, January 29, 2017 in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Grover Starnes officiating. The family will receive friends 2:00 – 4:00 pm prior to the service.

The committal and interment will be at 1:00 pm, Monday, January 30, 2017 at Pleasant Hill Church of The Brethren Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com

Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, TN (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mr. Claman.