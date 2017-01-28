Shelby Jean Golden Horton

Shelby was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a friend to all who knew her. Shelby enjoyed crafts, sewing and making dolls. Her employment history included working in a gift shop, bus driving and housekeeping.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her grandson, Kevin Horton and eight siblings.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of fifty three years, David L. Horton, Sr.; daughters, Margaret Horton, Penny Baker and husband, Rick, Paula Hutchins; sons, David Horton, Jr., Paul E. Horton and wife, Clivia, Daniel G. Horton, Dennis E. Horton and wife, Mary; grandchildren, Klenisson Brenner, Godfrey Morgan II, Danielle Morgan, Dilin Horton, Darren Boggs and Rebecca Anderson; great grandchildren, Marleigh Morgan, A’ Shadieeyah Horn, Charlotte Anderson and Michaela Morgan; siblings, Marie Mowell, Mary Nell Lynch, Patricia Farmer, Connie Stapleton, Linda Golden, Debbie Lynch, Teresa Stubblefield and Charles Golden; a host of other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends 12:00-1:30 pm Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 1:30 pm in the J. Wayne Memorial Chapel with Pastor Donnie Anderson officiating.

A Committal Service will follow in the funeral home chapel and interment will be in Christus Garden at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Her sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The family extends their sincere appreciation to UT Hospice especially, Jonathan Lawson for their compassionate care of our wife and mother.

