Scott Wayne Barnette

He was born on July 30, 1977 to Clarence Albert Vaughn and Patricia Barnette Bloomer. He was a 1995 graduate of Rye Cove High School and had worked for Domtar Industries for 11 years.

He is survived by his wife, April Tankersley Barnette; two sons, Jacob Evan Barnette and Alex Mason Barnette; father, Clarence Vaughn; mother and step-father, Patricia Barnette Bloomer and Bob Bloomer; sister, Pam Vaughn Gilliam; brother, Mitchell Vaughn; step-sister, Makayla Vaughn; and step-brother, Cody Vaughn.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, at Robinette Funeral Home in Blackwater, VA. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Jerry Tankersley officiating. Music will be provided by the Tankersley Family. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, at Tankersley Cemetery in Blackwater. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. for services.

