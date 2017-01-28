logo

Scott Wayne Barnette

DUFFIELD, VA - Scott Wayne Barnette, 39, of Duffield, VA passed away suddenly on Friday, January 27, 2017 at his home.

He was born on July 30, 1977 to Clarence Albert Vaughn and Patricia Barnette Bloomer. He was a 1995 graduate of Rye Cove High School and had worked for Domtar Industries for 11 years.

He is survived by his wife, April Tankersley Barnette; two sons, Jacob Evan Barnette and Alex Mason Barnette; father, Clarence Vaughn; mother and step-father, Patricia Barnette Bloomer and Bob Bloomer; sister, Pam Vaughn Gilliam; brother, Mitchell Vaughn; step-sister, Makayla Vaughn; and step-brother, Cody Vaughn.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, at Robinette Funeral Home in Blackwater, VA. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Jerry Tankersley officiating. Music will be provided by the Tankersley Family. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, at Tankersley Cemetery in Blackwater. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. for services.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Blackwater is serving the Barnette family.