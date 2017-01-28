Johnny Ray “Hood” Hamblin

He served his country in the U.S. Army and was a life long cook in Wise County at the Wise Inn, Shannon’s Restaurant and the Dari Barn.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lori Dixon and his daughter, Cynthia Ann Hamblin.

Johnny is survived by his daughter, Tina Denice Phillips and Glenn Castle of Castlewood, VA; his son, Chad (Chiquita) Hamblin of Coeburn, VA; his brother, Ralph (Sue) Fredrickson of Chicago, IL; his grandchildren, Santana Phillips, Tara Phillips, Zachary Hamblin and Heather Hamilton and his great-grandchildren, Adalyn Miles, Shylynn Winebarger and Paislee Winebarger.

All those wishing to celebrate the life of Johnny are asked to come to the Grey Room in the Wise Inn on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 from 5:30-9:30 pm. You may bring your photos and stories to share with the family.

