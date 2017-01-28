Anna W. Stallard Horne

She was a member of the Mountain View Freewill Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Edward Horne; a daughter, Robin L. Horne Herald; her parents; and several brothers and sisters.

Surviving are a daughter, Rhonda L. Wicker and husband Pervis “Bear” of Hindman, KY; three sons, Joseph E. Horne of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Timothy R. Horne and wife Sandy of Coeburn and Scott Horne and Sheri Huebner of Fort Lauderdale, FL; three granddaughters, Tilina Herald Powers, Ashley Jo Herald Turner and Cynthia L. Horne Cantrell; three great-grandchildren, Madison Powers, Jamie Turner and Connor Turner; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Anna W. Horne will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Monday, January 30, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with James Wilson and Mike Jordan officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Monday at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 31, 2017 in the Nash Cemetery in Wise, VA. Family and friends will meet at 12:30 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain View Freewill Baptist Church, 5300 Pole Bridge Road Wise, VA 24293. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.