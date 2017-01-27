Shirley Jean (Lane) Wallen

She is survived by her father Fred Wallen of the home, a son Douglas smith of the home, 3 brothers all of Church Hill Clifford (Shiela) Wallen , Jack (Darlene) Wallen, and Gary (Jan) Wallen, grandchildren, Heather Braswell of Church Hill, Amanda Vance of Kingsport, Crystal Braswell, and Travis Braswell of Kingsport. Several great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home and anytime at the residence at any time. Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 pm Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Billy Bryant and Rev. Wade Frazier officiating. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery with Craig Carroll, Buddy Carroll, Wendell Wallen, Elliot Wallen, Jack Wallen, Jr. and Jack Bishop serving as pallbearers.

