Nita Ruth Begley Dillow Johnson

Nita was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister who enjoyed keeping up with old friends. The love of her life was her great grandson, Chase Rogan.

She was an avid UT football fan and retired from Grand Home Furnishings. Nita was a member of Gravelly Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by the father of her children, Billy Dillow and her second husband, Tony Johnson.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Tonda Dillow and Missy Dillow Frazier; son, Mike Dillow; grandchildren, Dustin Dillow, Megan Blackman and Morgan Frazier; great grandchild, Chase Rogan; sisters, Shirley Waye and husband, Roy, Brenda Alley and husband, David; special friends, Billie Jo Burke and Brenda Johnson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Bloomingdale Baptist Church with Pastor Phil Whittimore and Pastor David Salley officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in Nita’s honor be made to the Gravelly Baptist Church Building Fund, 647 Gravely Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.

The care of Nita Ruth Begley Johnson and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.