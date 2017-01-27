logo

no avatar

Margaret Fugate Brown

• Today at 9:09 AM

Margaret Fugate Brown 92, departed this life on Sunday, January 22, 2017 at Holton Valley Medical Center. Margaret was an active member of Gate City United Methodist Church. She devoted her life to helping others through charity and volunteer efforts. Margaret was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, James B. Fugate and Bill Brown; granddaughter, Jenny Parris.

Survivors include her husband, Gerry Woythal; daughters, Betsy Humphrey , Jimmie Fugate, and Margaret Kilbourne; step-daughter, Linda Maddox and husband John; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; along with a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Gate City United Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Jim Harless officiating.

A graveside service will follow at Knoll Kreg Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City is proudly serving the Brown family.