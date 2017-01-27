Margaret Fugate Brown

She was preceded in death by her husbands, James B. Fugate and Bill Brown; granddaughter, Jenny Parris.

Survivors include her husband, Gerry Woythal; daughters, Betsy Humphrey , Jimmie Fugate, and Margaret Kilbourne; step-daughter, Linda Maddox and husband John; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; along with a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Gate City United Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Jim Harless officiating.

A graveside service will follow at Knoll Kreg Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

