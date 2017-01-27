She was born in Duffield, VA on August 31, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Sam Pat and Marie Bishop Dishner. She was a member of Red Hill Memorial Church, Duffield, and loved antiques. She had been employed by Verzion as an engineer.

She is survived by her husband James Otis Akers; daughters Angela Leighton (Chris), Joni Lynn Sexton (Terry); a son James Everett Akers (Krista); grandchildren, Dawn and Jayden Hall, C.J. Akers, also Corey and Dalton Sexton; a sister Mildred Driver; brothers Charles Dishner (Judy), Kenneth Dishner (Jackie). Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 2 PM in the Colonial Funeral Home Chapel with the Pastor Rocky Craft officiating.

Online condolences may be made to the Irene Akers family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com

Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Irene Akers.