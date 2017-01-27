Gladys Marie Watson Anderson

She was born the eldest daughter of five children to James (Jim) Watson, Sr. and Clio Marie Ely of the Wallens Creek Community of Lee County, VA. She married Hugh Douglas Anderson on July 1, 1946 and was happily married for 61 years, 2 months and 20 days.

As a newlywed, Mrs. Anderson moved to Dayton, OH in July of 1946. She and Hugh moved back to Lee County in 1950 to help their aging parents run their farms. They remained in Lee County for the remainder of their lives. She graduated from Jonesville High School at the age of 16, obtained a teaching certificate, and was teaching school in Ben Hur, VA by the age of 18. She went on to obtain her BS Degree from Lincoln Memorial University and her Master’s Degree in the years that followed. She was employed by the Lee County School System for 42 years (25 years as a teacher and 17 years in elementary school administration). She loved to travel. Among her favorite travels were a trip to London, England, a trip to Atlantic City to see the Miss America Pageant and a trip to Las Vegas with her brother, John. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jonesville. She loved gardening, walking in the woods and beautifying her yard with many flowers, trees and shrubs. She mowed her own yard until the age of 89. Family and friends will always remember her as an excellent cook. She was an avid quilter, making quilts for many family members and friends. Her strength, love and devotion will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Anderson of the home; grandsons, Marc Byington, Ormond Beach, FL and John (Jack) Anderson, of Jonesville; great-granddaughter, McKenzie Byington; great grandsons, Cameron Byington, Skyler and Jaden Hapstak and Damien Plummer Anderson; brother, John Watson (Pricilla) of Fountain Valley, CA; a sister, Susan Watson of Kingsport, TN; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Patsy Anderson, Tilda Pope, Barbara Watson and Nancy Kimberlin; special nurse friend from her stay at the Lee Health and Rehabilitation, Judy, and special Boston Terrier friend, Minnie Mia.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Douglas Anderson in 2007; her parents, Jim and Clio Watson; brothers, James Watson, Jr. and Roy Glen Watson (Shu-fly); two granddaughters, Shanna Childress and Maria Byington; infant grandson and special friends, Reba Kinsler, Ada Ford, Charlene Bays and Molly Sewell.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 4, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville, VA. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Paul Davis Jr. officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, VA. A meal will be served at Jonesville First Baptist Church following the entombment.

