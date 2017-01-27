Georgia Nell Gilliam Taylor Anderson

Mrs. Anderson was born in Big Stone Gap, VA, was a former resident of Stafford, VA and had lived in Gray for the past 12 years.

She worked in the jewelry store at the Pentagon, worked at Harris Beauty Supply and also an employee at Quantico Marine Corps Commissary.

Mrs. Anderson was a member of Ramoth Baptist Church in Stafford, VA.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Mrs. Anderson enjoyed cooking, working in her flower garden and was a big fan of Marty Stuart.

She was preceded in death by her son, Larry Wayne Taylor; mother, Elva Gilliam Kilburn; father, Rufus Gilliam and sisters, Dorothy L. Gilliam Johnson and Patsy Ruth Gilliam Penny.

Surviving are husband of 43 years, Roy J. Anderson; daughters, Michelle Anderson and Sherrie Taylor Butler; grandchildren, Jamie Taylor, Shannon Sibley, Aaron Sibley, Michael Lee Anderson, Kenny Taylor and Rebecca Taylor; great grand children, Mia Taylor, Ashleigh Berry, Colton Taylor and Brayden Sibley (due in March) and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm Sunday, January 29, 2017 At Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 7:00 pm Sunday, January 29, 2017 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.

A Graveside Service will held at 1:45 pm Monday, January 30, 2017 at VA Mountain Home National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet in the cemetery at 1:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, P. O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or the Christine LaGuardia Phillips Cancer Center, P. O. Box 238, Kingsport, TN 37662.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jerry at Amedysis Hospice.

The care of Georgia Anderson and her family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services 800 Truxton Dr., Kingsport, TN.