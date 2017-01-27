Edith Odell Christian Thurman

Odell was married to M.D. Thurman, Jr. on March 15, 1944 and a short 3 months later in June, 1944 he joined the Army and was sent to WW II. Not one to sit idly by, Odell helped on the family farm with chores and her siblings. Always one to learn and share she worked at the Phipps Bend Community School teaching the younger area children and her siblings reading, writing and arithmetic. Through the good Lord’s grace, M.D. came home in 1946 and settled with Odell in the Phipps Bend community of Hawkins County. There they built their first home and became a family having one son and one daughter.

The Thurman family moved from Phipps Bend to Church Hill in 1957 and Odell worked as a housewife and mother until beginning her public service. She opened the first library in Church Hill in 1963 and served as the Public Librarian for 32 years. She became a faithful, active member of the Fairview Chapter #80 Order of the Eastern Star in February of 1988. Due to health reasons, she was disappointed that she could no longer work in the kitchen for events, so she kept active calling members reminding them of meetings. Odell exemplified fidelity, constancy, loyalty, faith and love in every aspect of her life. Most importantly, Odell accepted Jesus Christ as her Personal Savior as a young girl. She was always a Christian lady a longtime member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, she attended as long as her health permitted. Odell served as a Sunday School Teacher for many years. She also served as church treasurer in a former church. She visited the sick, was a wonderful cook, and loved to garden, she was a devoted daughter, sister, daughter-in-law, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and loved all of her family.

She is the daughter of the late Samuel Summers Christian and Maude Simpson Christian, preceded in death by her husband, Monta Dana “M.D.” Thurman, Jr, they were married 67 years at the time of his passing in 2011. She was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Christian Ferrell and a brother, Reginald Christian.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law; Larry and Cherry Thurman of Calabash, NC, one daughter and son-in-law; Gwen and Keith McGinnis of Chuckey, TN, 6 grandchildren; J.R. Thurman and wife, Jamie of Powell, OH; Matt McGinnis and wife, Mallory of Cypress, TX; Rachel McGinnis of Covington, GA; Michael Thurman and wife, Diosana of Sandy Springs, GA; Leah Dye and husband, John of Atlanta, GA; and Chris Cass and wife, Stephanie of Logansville, GA; 12 great grandchildren. Her surviving sister, Jean Rhoten and husband, Lowell of Surgoinsville, TN; brother; Donald Christian and wife, Jane of Bloomingdale, TN; and Lowell Christian and wife Carolyn of Jonesborough, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home from 5 to 7 on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Funeral services will follow in the chapel with Rev. Chris Ferrell, Odell’s nephew officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 2 pm Sunday, January 29, 2017 at the Church Hill Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Matt McGinnis, Tim McGinnis, Jerry Byerly, Bob Larkins, James Phillips and Tim Hall. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 pm Sunday to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family expresses special thanks to her devoted caregivers, Ginger Ann Brall and Cindi Wilbanks. Also, appreciation is expressed to Amedisys Hospice of Kingsport.

