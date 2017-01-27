Della Faye Crowder Bellamy

Della grew up on a farm where she loved animals and developed an amazing green thumb. She had a fierce love for her family. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. When her mother became ill, Della spent several years dedicated to her care. Her devotion was inspirational. Throughout her life, she loved the Lord and was adamant that her children were taught about God’s love. Della was a member of Bristol Assembly of God for many years. She served as a Sunday school teacher, church nursery coordinator, and hospital volunteer. Her life centered around faith and family. She was the ideal woman from Proverbs 31.

She was preceded in death by her husband John A. Bellamy, parents Driscoll and Lona Crowder, and brother JD Crowder. Survived by her sister-in-law Carrie Crowder, her two children Janet Bellamy Horne, David John Bellamy and his wife Angie, four grandchildren: Jennifer Lynn Couturier and her husband Adam, Elizabeth Crystal Horne, Cheyann Lynn Bellamy and Kimberly Michelle Trent, and two great grandchildren, Adam John Couturier and Joseph Lane Couturier.

The family will receive friends Monday, January 30, 2017 12 P.M. to 2 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. Funeral Services will follow in the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel Coeburn with Rev. Jeff Carico officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Acres Cemetery Coeburn, VA. Pallbearers will be Wallens Ridge State Prison Personnel.