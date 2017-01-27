Dana Whited Gilbert

Dana was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Kingsport and was an active member of Piney Flats First Baptist Church. Dana was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend; she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Dana was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Dr. Frank H. Gilbert, Jr.; and son, Jeff Gilbert.

Dana is survived by two sons, Larry Gilbert & wife Beth and Tom Gilbert & wife Christie; two daughters, Linda Byrd & husband Henry and Janet Torbush & husband Carl; nine grandchildren, Meredith Dunn, Stephanie Smith, Joe Gilbert, Ann Gilbert, Trey Torbush, Morgan Gilbert, Joshua Gilbert, Joel Gilbert, and Chloe Gilbert; seven great-grandchildren; extended family from Gate City, VA; other family members including Dr. Gerald & Catherine Gilbert, Mildred Sawyer, and Bobbie Gilbert; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will greet guests and share memories on Sunday (January 29, 2017) from 2 to 3 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Allen Davis officiating.

Committal services will be held on Monday (January 30, 2017) at 11 a.m. in the Garden of Apostles at East Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Piney Flats First Baptist Church (100 Cherry Rd. Piney Flats, TN 37686).

Online condolences may be made to the Gilbert family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Gilbert family.