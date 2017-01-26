Wilma Messer Clisso

Born July 28, 1934 to the late Morgan and Thelma Donnels Thacker, she married John Junior Messer in 1952. She and “June” had three sons and two daughters. Wilma worked in the dietary departments at the former Park Avenue Hospital, the former St. Mary’s Hospital and Norton Community Hospital. Following her retirement, she owned and operate the Kountry Kitchen in Wise, VA. Wilma married Charles Clisso and for many years continued to live and work in Wise. Following Charles’ death, she moved to North Carolina to be with family there. Besides her parents and her husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, Stevie Messer, her brother, Milford Thacker, a granddaughter, Leighanne Messer, and a grandson Jesse Galbraith.

Surviving are her sons: Dennis Messer and Russell Messer; her daughters and sons-in-law: Jane and Ben Galbraith, and Marie and Randy Guinn; her grandchildren: Steven, Morgan, Chris, Brandon, Jacob, Rebekah, Daniel, Jonathan, Corey, Casey, and Michaela; 8 great grandchildren, with one more on the way; and her step children: Chuck, Lois, Lisha, Chad, and Chrissy.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Friday at the Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be at 11 AM Saturday in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in the Huff-Brummitte Cemetery on Thacker’s Branch.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.