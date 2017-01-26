Wilma McClain

She was preceded in death by her parents, Odis and Earline Fillers; brother, Bobby Fillers; sister, Melda; infant son, Brian McLain; and her husband, Lynn McClain.

Wilma is survived by her son, Robert McClain and wife, Linda; sister, Gaynell Rice; brother, Odis “Junior” Fillers; granddaughters, Tashina Akers (Jamie), and Jessica Gilliam (Sam); grandson, Chris McClain; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Jamie Akers for giving of her time as well as to the nurses and staff of Church Hill Healthcare.

A graveside service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at Chestnut Flat Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Randal Spivey officiating.

