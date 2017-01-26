logo

Wilma McClain

Today at 10:04 AM

KINGSPORT - Wilma McClain, 79, of Kingsport, went to be with the good Lord on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Odis and Earline Fillers; brother, Bobby Fillers; sister, Melda; infant son, Brian McLain; and her husband, Lynn McClain.

Wilma is survived by her son, Robert McClain and wife, Linda; sister, Gaynell Rice; brother, Odis “Junior” Fillers; granddaughters, Tashina Akers (Jamie), and Jessica Gilliam (Sam); grandson, Chris McClain; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Jamie Akers for giving of her time as well as to the nurses and staff of Church Hill Healthcare.

A graveside service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at Chestnut Flat Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Randal Spivey officiating.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Wilma McClain.