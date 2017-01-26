Virginia Ruth Combs Fugate

She was born on August 10, 1917 in Gate City, VA to the late Charles and Launa Carter, but lived most of her adult life in Nickelsville, VA.

In addition to her parents and brother, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 year, William Robert (WR) Combs and her second husband, Robert E. Fugate.

She graduated in 1934 from Shoemaker High School as the Valedictorian. She worked for Sovran Bank for 30 years, retiring in 1986 as Assistant Vice-President and Manager. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Nickelsville but has been attending Gate City United Methodist Church and the Fellowship of Saints and Sinners Sunday School for the past 6 years. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the National Society of Colonial Dames, Founders and Patriots, and Daughters of 1812. She enjoyed gardening and cooking, but her most treasured times are spent with her family. She loved the Lord and was recently inspired to re-read the Bible in its entirely from cover to cover.

She is survived by her son, James Wayne (Jimmy) Combs and wife, Fredia of Nickelsville, VA; daughter, Phyllis Combs Parks and husband, Bob of Gate City, VA; as well as her grandchildren, Sharon Combs, Darryl Combs, Robin Parks Poget, Jennifer Parks Hopkins, Michael Combs and Traci Combs; 8 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Nickelsville from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Funeral services and burial will be immediately follow with Revered Steve Collins presiding. Pallbearers will be Darryl Combs, Jordan Pate, Elliot Combs, Philippe Poget, and Mike Hopkins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Nickelsville, 11606 Nickelsville Highway, Nickelsville, VA 24271.

Visitors may call at the home of her daughter, Phyllis Parks or at the home of her son, Jimmy Combs. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Gregory Demotts and the staff of Mountain Region Family Medicine for their years of excellent care and kindness.

