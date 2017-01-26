Virginia “Jennie” Lee Adams

She was preceded in death by her grandparents and her adoring father, Fitzhugh Lee Adams, Jr.

She is survived by her devoted mother, Mildred Elizabeth Goff Adams (Appalachia, VA); her sister and brother-in-law, Jerrie Adams &Donald Grubb (Big Stone Gap, VA); her nephew, Bradley Adam Francis (Wise, VA); her niece, Amanda Beth Francis & Kevin Mabe, and great-nephew, Alexander David Upchurch (West Jefferson, NC). She also leaves behind special cousins, Debbie & David Harrison, Tommy & Peggy Grindstaff, Kim & Chris Thompson, Keith & Nancy Goff, Kevin Goff, Mark Goff, and Diane Woolard.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the following: Her many caregivers, including Dr. Christopher Basham, Ellen Baird, Mary Ann Walthall, and Josh Barker, who looked after her with caring hands and open hearts. Friends and neighbors, including, the Taylors, the Greens, Angela Clendenon, and Randy Blair, who would bring food and spend many hours visiting and sharing stories. Lifecare Ambulance Service (Wise, VA), particularly, Ron Young, who transported her to dialysis in Kingsport, doctors’ appointments, and even to family Christmas gatherings. Family Drug Staff (Big Stone Gap), especially Greg Large, who became her medical confidant and friend. Her pastors Rev. Tony Palabici and Rev. Ronnie Mutter, who were her spiritual leaders and friends. Countless others who loved and supported her in sickness and in health, including lifelong friends, Margaret Smith Kibler, Linda Skinner, and Cecile Dingus.

Jennie adored her family and was a thoughtful, loving person who always prayed for and cared about others more than herself. She touched so many lives with her kindness, strength, and will to live. Her presence in this world will be missed.

The family will receive friends at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia, VA on Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm with a short memorial service at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel officiated by Rev. Tony Palabici and Rev. Ronnie Mutter. Burial will follow in the Glencoe Cemetery in Big Stone Gap.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jennie’s honor to Big Stone Gap Presbyterian Church, 304 Clinton Ave. E., Big Stone Gap, VA 24219 or Heritage Church of God, 775 Wood Ave. E., Big Stone Gap, VA 24219. Online condolences may be made at royagreenfuneralhome.com.