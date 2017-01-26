Thomas Wayne Hill

Tom was a 1958 graduate of Sullivan High School and a 1964 graduate of ETSU. He retired from TEC in 1999, enjoying his retirement with travel, fishing, and working in his orchard. His faith and Pactolus United Methodist Church were a mainstay in his life.

A Celebration of Life is to be held at Pactolus United Methodist Church. Visitation at the church will begin at 1:00 on Saturday, January 28, with the service to follow at 2:00 PM. A gathering of family and friends will be held immediately following the service. Refreshments will be served.

Memorials may be made to Pactolus United Methodist Church, 170 Pactolus Rd., Kingsport, TN 37663

