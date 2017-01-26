Mrs. Velma Sue Rhea Frazier

Mrs. Frazier was born in Church Hill, TN April 13, 1941 a daughter of the late Ivan Rhea Sr. and Dollis Sykes Rhea. She graduated from Blountville High School and attended Sinclair College in Dayton Ohio. She was a retired School Bus Driver, and was a member of the Hendersonville Baptist Church. She was an avid speed walker, and won many races throughout her life. She enjoyed gardening, playing the piano, and taking part in any activity that involved the open water or the beach. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother that will truly be missed.

In addition to her husband of 57 years, she is survived by her children: Stephen S. "Steve" Frazier Sr. (Pam) of Walterboro, and Pamela D. Frazier (Carol) of Modesto, CA. She has two grandchildren, Payton F. Motley (Rob) and Stephen Scott Frazier Jr., as well as one great grandchild Piper F. Motley. She leaves behind four siblings: Chester and Carl Rhea of Kingsport, TN, and Howard Rhea and Wilma Thomas of Blountville, TN. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, January 28, 2017, at 12:00 PM at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Kingsport, TN. The family will receive friends on the day of the funeral beginning at 11:00 at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Hospice Care of South Carolina.

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street, Walterboro, SC is in charge of arrangements.