Mildred Jean (Bobbie) Bradley

• Today at 11:40 AM

ROGERSVILLE - Mildred Jean (Bobbie) Bradley, age 85, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord, January 24, 2017, at home after an extended illness. In her younger years she worked at several businesses in downtown Rogersville. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam B. Bradley; mother, Lee Stubblefield; brothers, Jack, Jimmy, and Lester Stubblefield.

She is survived by her son, Samuel D. (Dave) Bradley, granddaughter, Alexandria (Zach) Lawson; sisters, June (Charles) Wolfe and Gladys Price; special niece, Amanda Webb, and several other nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers: Mary, Doris, Dawn, Joann, and Anita. Also, Jeff and the staff at Amedisys Hospice.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 29, 2017, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.