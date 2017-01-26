Mildred Jean (Bobbie) Bradley

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam B. Bradley; mother, Lee Stubblefield; brothers, Jack, Jimmy, and Lester Stubblefield.

She is survived by her son, Samuel D. (Dave) Bradley, granddaughter, Alexandria (Zach) Lawson; sisters, June (Charles) Wolfe and Gladys Price; special niece, Amanda Webb, and several other nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers: Mary, Doris, Dawn, Joann, and Anita. Also, Jeff and the staff at Amedisys Hospice.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 29, 2017, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.