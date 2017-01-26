Lillian was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who leaves a legacy of faith and love for her entire family. She was a member of First Christian Church, Kingsport, where she taught the Sunshine Sunday School class for over forty years and was a member of the Adult Choir. In her later years she taught a weekly Bible study at Cornerstone Village. Mrs. Sams was the founding Director of the Kingsport Girl’s Club.

Her hobbies included cooking and swimming.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Marcelle Sams; son, Ronald Wayne Sams; sister, Janetta St. John and brother C.B. Stata, Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Doug Ballard Sams, Sr. and wife, Shelby, Minister L. Phillip Sams, Sr. and wife, Sarah; daughter-in-law, Dee Ann Sams; grandchildren, Doug Sams, Jr, Patti Sams, Debbie Poe, Marcelle Sams, Larry Sams and Genilyn McCaffery; great grandchildren, Ethan Poe, Rachael Poe, Riley Poe, Austin Sams, Miranda Sams, Chloe Sams, Ava Sams, Molly Sams, Zachariah McCaffery, Caroline Sams and Campbell McCaffery.

A private Family Graveside Service will be held Saturday, January 28, 2017 in The Garden of the Good Shepherd at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm Saturday, January 28, 2017 at First Christian Church, Kingsport with her son, Minister Phip Sams officiating. The family will receive friends following the Memorial Service in the sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in Lillian’s honor be made to First Christian Church, 106 E. Charlemont Avenue, Kingsport, TN 37660 or Johnson University, 7900 Johnson Drive, Knoxville, TN. 37998.

The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff of Cornerstone Village for their love and care of our mother.

The care of Lillian May Stata Sams and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.