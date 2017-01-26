George M. Whisman

He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Jo “BJ” Whisman in 2011; brother, James W. Whisman; and parents, Turley D. and Ora Cleek Whisman.

George is survived by his daughter, Mary Beth Whisman of Gambrills, MD; son, Lee R. Whisman of Kingsport; grandchildren, Megan, Randall, Sophia and Zane; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11:00 am at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Randall Whisman, Zane Whisman, William R. Horton, Steven Russell, Mark Proffitt, Sam Joseph Watson, David Watson and Jeff Roop. Frank Cress will be an Honorary Pallbearer.

