Elaine Barker

She was preceded in death by her father, Dallas; mother, Ruth; sister, Eleanor; and her wonderful companion, B.J. aka Herr E. Schoodle.

Elaine is survived by her brother Paul (Elizabeth) of Bonifay, Florida.

A service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kingsport.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to your own favorite charity or the local animal shelter.

