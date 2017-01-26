Bernard “Buddy” Earl Meade

At the young age of 16, he traveled to Wyoming with his Uncle James and Aunt Buena Meade where he began his mining career at an underground copper mine in Wyoming. After a brief stay in Wyoming, he returned to Virginia employed in a deep mine working for his great uncle Willard Kiser.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War and received his basic training at Fort Eustas, VA. He was assigned to the 505th Parachute Infantry of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Benning, GA. Following his Honorable Discharge from the Army, he traveled to Ohio where he was employed in construction of a new Ford Motor Company plant. In 1955 he brought his family back to Virginia and began his coal mining career. He began his underground coal mining business with Wayne Strouth using a pony and cart to transport coal from underground. Later, he began a pit mining business, owning and operating Mountain Enterprises Coal Company from which he retired in 1976.

An avid beekeeper, skills he learned from his maternal grandfather, Samuel Dotson, he eagerly shared his acquired knowledge with anyone seeking assistance. He was a member of the American Legion Post 0243 in Norton, VA.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kitty Blackwell Meade, and his brothers: Jimmy “Mickey”, Raymond, Parkas, Harry Lee, and Carl.

He is survived by his daughters and their husbands: Kathy and Donnie Mullins, Clintwood, VA, Earlene and Marvin Craiger, Carol and Randy Miller, Ginger and Jerry Vance, all of Wise, VA; his sons Tony Meade and his wife, Tammy, Wise, VA, and Andy Meade of Norton, VA; three granddaughters (and husband): Melissa (Greg) Robinson, Ane (Robbie) Graham, and Jasmine Vance; three grandsons (and wife): Bernard ( Janel) Mullins, Deven Miller, and Jerrard Vance; five great grandsons: Caleb Robinson, Jeremiah Robinson, Josiah Robinson, Mason Mullins, and Micah Mullins, a sister Margaret Bolling and her husband, Donnie.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Friday at the Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 7 PM in the funeral home chapel with Dallas Meade officiating. Family and friends will gather between 10-10:30 AM Saturday at the funeral home, where they will then travel in procession to the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens for interment. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Virginia National Guard Honors Team and the local veteran associations.