Alfred G. Bailey

• Today at 10:21 AM

CHURCH HILL - Alfred G. Bailey, age 78, of Church Hill, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 23, 2017 at Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport. He was a born again Christian and was of the Baptist faith. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Sylvia Bailey.

He is survived by his special loving sister, Betty Goodson; children, Dwayne Bailey (Ashley Hightower) and Delvin Bailey (Jessica Bailey); mother of the children, Edna Long; grandchildren, Delvin, Julia, Jacob, Jerimiah and Gunnar; niece, Dr. Tracy Goodson-Espy (Samuel); and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm on Friday, January 27, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 pm.

