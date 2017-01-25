Roy Truman Caldwell

Caldwell was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Marie Rimer Caldwell; infant son, Jeffrey Scott Caldwell; parents, Shields and Nellie Light Caldwell; brother, Richard Caldwell.
He is survived by daughter, Susie Caldwell North and husband Barry, of Rogersville; son, Mark Lee Fain and wife, Jessica of Lebanon, TN; grandchildren, Scotty Caldwell, Travis North and wife, Tylor, John Wesley North and wife, Veronica and Alexia Fain; great-grandchildren, Elijah Cole Hunley, Andrew Cook, Harlan Price and Braylee Rae North; sisters, June Dykes of Rogersville and Margaret Larkins of Church Hill; brother, Charles Caldwell and wife, Kay of Rogersville and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Wednesday, January 25, 2017 and 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville and other times at the home of Roy Caldwell.
Funeral service will be conducted 11:00 A.M., Thursday, January 26, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jason Roach and Rev. Ray Mullins officiating. Graveside service will follow at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Colleagues from Hawkins County Natural Gas will serve as Pallbearers: Morgan Allen, Jeff Barrett, Chad Cobb, Junior McCracken, Don MacGregor, Keith Odom, Charles Snapp and Logan Winstead.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
BROOME FUNERAL HOME, ROGERSVILLE is honored to serve the Caldwell family.