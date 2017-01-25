Reverend Delbert “Donny” Wade

Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday January 28, 2017 at 1:00pm from the Central Baptist Church, Kingsport,TN The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the hour of service. Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery Weber City, Va.

Complete obituary information and online condolences may be sent to family on our web site: www.clarkfc.com or facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice.

Professional service and care of Rev. Delbert “Donny” Wade and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 245-497