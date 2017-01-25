logo

MOUNT CARMEL - Otis Lawson, 68, formerly of Surgoinsville, passed away peacefully on Monday night (January 23, 2017) at his residence following an extended illness. He was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County who was a devoted truck driver for over 45 years. Otis became owner/operator of Lawson Trucking. Mr. Lawson was an alderman for the city of Surgoinsville and later became Vice Mayor of Surgoinsville. He enjoyed spending time with the grandkids and going to the lake. He was preceded in death by his dad, Marshall Lawson; a brother, E. J. Lawson and a sister in law, Deanna Lawson.

Otis Lawson is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Patricia Rose Lawson; a son, Michael Lawson and his wife, Lisa; mother, Lucille Lawson; grandchildren, Hunter, Logan, and Dana Lawson, Hayli and Jordan Pumphre, Hazel Rose Crawford, Kaylee and Dakoda McDavid; great grandchildren, Maddie and Kamryn Lawson, Clayton Berry; brothers, R. V. Lawson and wife, Mae, Danny Lawson; his close friend, Stanley Crawford along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday (January 26, 2017) from 4 to 6 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill or friends may also call anytime at the residence. A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday (January26, 2017) at 6 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill with Pastor Kyle Falin, officiating.

