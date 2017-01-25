Louise Crawford

Louise truly loved her church and her church family at North Kingsport Church of God. Mrs. Crawford took so much pride in her flowers year after year. She also enjoyed going to Mamas House where they treated her like family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Crawford; her parents, Bruce and Margaret Mauk; a son-in-law, Eugene Gregg; brother, Sterling Mauk; her sister, Bonnie Jordan; a granddaughter, Sheila Gregg.

Louse Crawford is survived by her children, Mable Gregg, Virginia Smith and husband, Clayton, Barbra Gardner and husband, Roger, Howard Crawford and wife, Mary Lou; grandchildren, Phil, Dr. Randy, and Bryan Gregg, Denise Feathers, Angie Hefner, Cindy Kennard, Joyce and Josh Gardner, Kevin Crawford and Kim Carey; 18 great grandchildren and a great-great grandson along with several nieces, nephews and her loving church family.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday (January 25, 2017) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport or friends may also call anytime a the residence of Mable Gregg or Denise Feathers. A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday (January 25, 2017) at 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Tim Owen and Pastor Leighton Roberts, officiating. Music will be provided by Barbra Gardner.

A graveside service will take place on Thursday (January 26, 2017) at Oak Hill Cemetery with Dr. Randy Gregg, Phil Gregg, Bryan Gregg, Josh Gardner, Braxton Feathers, and Clayton Feathers serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Clayton Smith and Roger Gardner. Family and friends attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Crawford family.