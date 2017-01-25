He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh W. Lane, Sr. and Sallie Lane, and daughter-in-law, Pam Bishop Lane.

Hugh is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ella Faulk Lane; daughter, Karen Horne and husband, Tim; son, Terry Lane; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 6-8:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday at 2:00 pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery with Rev. Susan Arnold officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 207 North Boone St., Johnson City, TN 37604.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Hugh W. Lane, Jr.