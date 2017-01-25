George M. Whisman

logo

KINGSPORT - George M. “BoomPa” Whisman, 86, of Kingsport, died on Sunday, January 22, 2017 at his home. Born in Big Stone Gap, VA, George was a graduate of Lincoln Memorial University where he majored in Accounting. He retired from Holston Defense Corp on April 30, 1991 after 39 years of service. While at Holston he met his wife, Billie Jo “BJ” Russell and they married on July 20, 1957. George was a past president of the National Association of Accountants.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Jo “BJ” Whisman in 2011; brother, James W. Whisman; and parents, Turley D. and Ora Cleek Whisman.

George is survived by his daughter, Mary Beth Whisman of Gambrills, MD; son, Lee R. Whisman of Kingsport; grandchildren, Megan, Randall, Sophia and Zane; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11:00 am at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Randall Whisman, Zane Whisman, William R. Horton, Steven Russell, Mark Proffitt, Sam Joseph Watson, David Watson and Jeff Roop. Frank Cress will be an Honorary Pallbearer.

