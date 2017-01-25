logo

Gary Kent Slagle

• Today at 11:20 AM

EAST STONE GAP, VA - Gary Kent Slagle, 55, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2017, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty Pauline and Larry Slagle and his half-brother, David Slagle.

Gary is survived by his sons, Josh Slagle and wife Alexandra of Jonesville, VA and Matthew Slagle and fiance’ Ann Marie Herron of Big Stone Gap, VA; his sisters, Debbie Barker and husband Carlos of Big Stone Gap, VA, Paula Smith and husband Richard of Nickelsville, VA and Leisa Gibson of North Carolina; his grandson, Bryson Kent Slagle; two half-brothers; two half-sisters; several nieces, nephews and cousins and a host of friends.

Final arrangements will be private.

Gilliam Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Gary Slagle.