Gary Kent Slagle

He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty Pauline and Larry Slagle and his half-brother, David Slagle.

Gary is survived by his sons, Josh Slagle and wife Alexandra of Jonesville, VA and Matthew Slagle and fiance’ Ann Marie Herron of Big Stone Gap, VA; his sisters, Debbie Barker and husband Carlos of Big Stone Gap, VA, Paula Smith and husband Richard of Nickelsville, VA and Leisa Gibson of North Carolina; his grandson, Bryson Kent Slagle; two half-brothers; two half-sisters; several nieces, nephews and cousins and a host of friends.

Final arrangements will be private.

Gilliam Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Gary Slagle.