Frances was born in Scott County, Virginia, and moved to Kingsport after graduating from Rye Cove High School in 1951. After high school, Frances worked in Kingsport as a telephone operator and then became a full-time housewife and mother. In the mid 1970’s, she worked briefly as a sales associate at Montgomery Ward. A few years later, she began working as a sales associate at Parks Belk and continued at the store many years through transitions to Proffitt’s and back again to Belk, from which she retired. She was a faithful Christian and a member of Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 57 years, Willie Peavler in 2010; infant son, Willie Odell Peavler in 1955; parents, Emmett Gamble and Louannia Sloan Gamble; sister, Nellie White; two half-brothers, J. T. Gamble and R. E. Gamble.

Frances is survived by one daughter, Jean Peavler of Kingsport, sisters, Syble Adams and Colleen Dougherty, both of Kingsport; brothers, Vandue Gamble (Frances) and Note Gamble, both of Scott County, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church, 2313 Portland Ave, Kingsport, TN 37660.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Bob Lewis officiating.

A Graveside Service will be held at 3:30 pm on Thursday, January 26, 2017, in Section F at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. Those attending the Graveside Service are asked to meet at the grave at 3:15 pm.

The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale of Kingsport Assisted Living on John B. Dennis Hwy and the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their care and support during the past few months.

In lieu of flowers, contribution can be made to Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church.

The care of Frances Gamble Peavler and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.