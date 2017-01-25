Emily Loftis Peters

Emily was born in Charlotte, NC on August 15, 1926, the daughter of the late V. Peter Loftis and Jesse B. Loftis. Her husband of more than 60 years, George Belk Peters, her sister, Jo Loftis Hodgin, and her brother, Peter Loftis, Jr., also predeceased her.

She was a graduate of St. Catherine’s School in Richmond, VA and attended Sweet Briar College in Sweet Briar, VA. Emily was a very active member of the First Presbyterian Church and the Junior League of Kingsport. She touched many lives as a Head Start teacher in the very early years of the program and continued to enjoy working with preschool children well after her retirement. She and her husband, George, enjoyed many wonderful years traveling and sharing their lives with friends and family.

Emily is survived by her three sons, George Belk Peters, Jr. and wife, Ann, of Spartanburg, SC; Thomas Loftis Peters and wife, Mindy, of Burnsville, NC; James Barton Peters and wife, Donna, of Charlotte, NC; and three granddaughters: Amanda Barton Peters, Jessica Barton Peters and Katherine Flannery Peters.

The family offers a heartfelt thanks to the administrative and caregiver staff of Wexford House, where Emily was a resident for two years and, previously, Preston Place Suites, also in Kingsport.

A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 100 West Church Circle, Kingsport, TN on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 11:00 am with The Rev. Dr. David A. Cagle officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 100 West Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660 (http://firstpreskingsport.org) or Amedisys Hospice, 116 Jack White Drive, Suite 6 Kingsport, TN 37664 (http://www.amedisys.com/patients-and-caregivers/hospice-care/give-to-hospice).

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Emily Loftis Peters.