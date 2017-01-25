Billy Lee Murrell

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jennifer; twin sons, Derick and Erick; father, Creed Murrell; and infant brother, Roger.

He is survived by his sons, Brandon (Kalyssa), Hunter, Ethan, and Chase; an unborn granddaughter; mother, Shirley Murrell; brothers, Harold (Vicki), Darrell (Sheila), Tim (Tammy), Terry and Dwayne Murrell; sisters, Kathy (Gary) Cupp, Karen (Hagen) Allen, Lisa (Michael) Allen, and Teresa Allen; former brother-in-law, Morgan Allen; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and special sisters-in-law, Tracy Mabe and Janice Trent.

Dad, we will miss you so much, we will always love you, Hunter and Ethan.

Special thanks to Mike Collins, Roger Lamb, Logan Winstead and Hawkins County Gas Company.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Thursday (1/26/17) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home with Rev. Earl Bowlin and Rev. Travis Porterfield officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm prior to services. Burial will follow at Murrell Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.