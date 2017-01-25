logo

no avatar

Alta Katheryn Conner

• Today at 11:20 AM

JOHNSON CITY - Alta Katheryn Conner 84 of Johnson City went to be with the Lord Monday, January 24, 2017 at Cornerstone Village of Johnson City. She was born in Virginia but has been a resident of this area most of her life. She was of the Baptist Faith. She dearly loved her family.

She is preceded in death by her Parents; W.G. and Katie Martin, Daughter; Donna Faye Conner, Four Brothers & Three Sisters.

Survivors: Daughters; Glenda Conner Mowery (Frank) of Knoxville, Sandra Conner Tiller (Tim) of Johnson City, & Theda Conner Prokos (Mike) of Missouri, Son; Darrell Wayne Conner of Johnson City, Sisters; JoAnn Chavira (Pete) of Texas, Dorothy Bragg (Johnny) of Gray, Brothers; Timothy Martin of Blountville, Larry Martin (Linda) of Blountville, seven Grandchildren, six Great- Grandchildren, and several Nieces and Nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 26, 2017 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm with service to immediately follow at East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, TN. With Pastor Kevin Rose officiating.

East Tennessee Funeral Home is humbled and honored to serve the Conner Family.