Theodore V. McCown, Jr.

Ted was a member of Kingsport Sertoma Club with 54 years of perfect attendance, and served as president several times. He held many offices in the club during the preceding years and served on the Board of Directors. Ted had been an amateur (Ham) radio operator since 1976. He served on several community boards, including the Kingsport Affordable Housing Coalition Board. He was a member for several years of the Kingsport Community Band and listed in Who’s Who in South and Southwest, Personalities of the South and Southwest, Personalities of the South and Dictionary of International Biographies. Ted enjoyed golf, music, photography, Ham Radio and all sports.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Jane Rector McCown and his brother, Gordon Brown McCown.

Ted is survived by his daughter, Sarah Jane McCown of Dalton, GA; brother, Mark McCown and wife, Sandy of Gatlinburg, TN; a niece, Amy McCown Seavy and her three children; and nephew, David McCown.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Kingsport Sertoma Club, P.O. Box 3362, Kingsport, TN, 37664; Waverly Road Presbyterian Church Music Department, 1415 Waverly Road, Kingsport, TN, 37660; Kingsport Community Band, 1908 Stadium Court, Kingsport, TN, 37660, (KingsportBand@gmail.com) or the organization of the donor’s choice.

Burial will follow graveside services at 10:00 am Thursday in Monte Vista Memorial Park, Johnson City, TN. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Kingsport Sertoma Club. Those attending services are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 9:45 am.

Memorial services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Thursday at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church with Rev. Colin Blair Adams and Dr. Angus Shaw officiating.

