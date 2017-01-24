Roy Truman Caldwell

ROGERSVILLE - Roy Truman Caldwell, age 67 of Rogersville, died at home surrounded by family on January 23, 2017 following a short illness with cancer. Born August 10, 1949 to parents Roy Shields Caldwell and Nellie Light Caldwell, Roy Truman Caldwell was the youngest of five children. Raised on a farm in Surgoinsville with his siblings, Caldwell learned early the worth of a loving family and the value of hard work, and he never forgot either. After first working at the Surgoinsville Esso station, Caldwell began work at Kingsport Press in 1967, where he worked until 1979 when he was hired by Hawkins County Natural Gas. Earlier that same year, at the urging of neighbor Evelyn Tate, who had matchmaking in mind, Caldwell made an appointment for a haircut with Doris Rimer Fain at the Klip ‘n Kurl in Rogersville. She over charged him by fifty cents, so perhaps she was obligated to accept his invitation for a first date, but the second and third dates and the engagement that followed two months later were attributed more to their growing love and affection for one another. They were married March 23, 1979, and for 37 years were never parted until her death in May 2016. During that same 37 years, when he was not with Doris, he was working for the gas company, doing a job he truly loved. In the nearly four decades he worked there, he learned virtually every aspect of the trade and still found time to enjoy mutual pranks with Doug Baker and his other beloved colleagues. Most recently he served as the company’s construction supervisor, but he might have said his most important job was taking care of the dozens of cats who called the company’s construction yard home. For more than a decade, he saw to it that they were fed, spayed and neutered when he could catch them and got veterinary care when they needed it. He was a faithful member of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church for nearly 40 years, where he also served as a trustee and treasurer. In his spare time, he enjoyed restoring vintage tractors; a 1960s-430 Case was among his most prized possessions. The family wishes to express its deep appreciation for the support of numerous family and friends in recent weeks.