Otis Lawson is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Patricia Rose Lawson; a son, Michael Lawson and his wife, Lisa; mother, Lucille Lawson; grandchildren, Hunter, Logan, and Dana Lawson, Hayli and Jordan Pumphre, Hazel Rose Crawford, Kaylee and Dakoda McDavid; great grandchildren, Maddie and Kamryn Lawson, Clayton Berry; brothers, R. V. Lawson and wife, Mae, Danny Lawson; his close friend, Stanley Crawford along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday (January 26, 2017) from 4 to 6 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill or friends may also call anytime at the residence. A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday (January26, 2017) at 6 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill with Pastor Kyle Falin, officiating.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is serving the Lawson family.