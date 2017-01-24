Mildred Jeane (Perry) Hare

She was born on October 31, 1928, in Kingsport, Tennessee, to Carson C. and Ola Nell (Hall) Perry. Mildred is preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, James L. Hare; parents; sisters, Billie (Lyle) Melons, Helen (Leo) Sholes, Lillian (Walter) Salyer, Evelyn (Aaron) Archer, Phyllis (George) Wells and her brother Carson “Pete” Perry. She is survived by children, Sheila Sparrow, Chris (Lucia) Hare, Sherry (Jim) Marsh, Pat (Calvin) Vermillion, Cyndi (John) Panter, Sam Hare-Proctor, Iris (Mike) Hobbs; dozens of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Clara Perry; numerous nieces and nephews; cousins and the sister of her heart, Doris Stephens.

Mildred was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She drew much peace from the love of her church and the strength of her faith.

Mildred spent her life devoted to her family and was our “True North.” Her door was always open and she loved nothing more than a house full of family and friends. No one ever left Mamaw's hungry!

Mildred enjoyed watching all kinds of sports, was an avid golf and football fan, and especially loved watching Bubba Watson and Peyton Manning. She loved trips to the beach, cooking, bird watching, and reading.

A very special thank you to Anderson County EMS, Oak Ridge Fire Department, the doctors, nurses, and staff of Methodist Medical Center, Covenant Health, and Covenant Hospice, for your dedicated and professional care.

To Dr. Hal Hughes and staff of East Tennessee Pulmonary, there are no words to convey our gratitude for your kindness, compassion, and devoted care of our precious mother over the last 19 years. Your encouragement to stay strong gave us the gift of time.

The family would like to welcome all to join them to receive friends at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Oak Ridge, on Saturday, January 28, 2017, from 12:30pm to 2:00pm. The Funeral Mass will follow at 2:00pm, with Reverend Father J.B. Shelton and Reverend Father Michael Woods presiding. A reception in Columbus Hall will immediately follow the Mass. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mildred’s honor to St. Mary’s Catholic School, 323 Vermont Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com