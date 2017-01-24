Mary Elizabeth Fannon

Funeral services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, in the Roy A. Green Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Tony Nunley officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. before services. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 11 a.m. at American Legion Cemetery- Big Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.

For the complete obituary go to royagreenfuneralhome.com.