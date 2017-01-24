Lynn “Farm” Fields

He worked at Eastman Chemical Company for 20 years and was a lifetime farmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Ruth Barrett Fields; brothers, Dub, Fred, and John Fields; sisters, Louise and Dorothy Fields and Sue Laster; brother-in-law, JC Thacker; and sister-in-law, Jean Fields.

Left here to cherish his memory is his loving and devoted wife, Linda Thacker Fields, who was always by his side; sons, David (Melinda) Fields and Michael (Megan Roberts) Fields; sisters, Gladys Thacker and Margie (Woodroe) Charles; sisters-in-law, Brenda and Kay Fields and Edith Winegar, who loved him like her own son; brother-in-law, Raymond Laster; adopted brother, Joe Lee Linkous; grandchildren, David Allen (fiancée Chassity Mayes) McWhirter, and Samantha (Nathan) Mauk; a host of cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Precious to his heart were his great nieces and nephews who live close by, Makenna and Bryleigh Dalton, Grayson Loggans, and his little knot head, Andy Miller; his grand fur babies, Otis and Mollie.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Horne Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Mark Weems and Ken Christian officiating. Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Horne Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.