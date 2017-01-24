Lloyd Jessee Maggard

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessee and Nellie May Maggard; his wife, Charlotte Maggard; two brothers and eight sisters.

Lloyd is survived by his sons, Ernie (Pam) Maggard of Big Stone Gap, VA and Michael (Selina) Maggard of Big Stone Gap, VA; his daughters, Bobbi (Danny) Carroll of Big Stone Gap, VA and Tina (Chris) Uran of Georgia; twenty grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave W, Big Stone Gap, VA. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 pm with Dr. Roy Smith officiating.

Final arrangements are private.

