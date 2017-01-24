Jimmy ran Jim Duncan's Grocery in Sullivan Gardens after the death of his father. He was a contractor for many years locally and for the past several years he traveled for the Greer Companies primarily building Cheddar's Restaurants. He was an avid game hunter and fisherman. He traveled the world and requested to have his ashes returned to the jungles of Africa where he had enjoyed some of the best times of his life.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Virginia Duncan of Sullivan Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Emma Lou Duncan, two children Derek Duncan and wife Kasey, Jaime Duncan and step-daughter Sabrina Fields. Three grandchildren Kaelyn, Keaton and Avery Duncan, three sisters Nancy Lambert, husband Bill, Shelia Smith, Louise Billingsley, husband Glenn.

Memorial service arrangements are incomplete.