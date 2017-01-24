Denver William “Bill” Massey

Bill enjoyed a simple life of farming and peaceful days of fishing and hunting. He worked as a part time carpenter and also at International Adair/McCarty Fertilizer Plant in Gray, TN. Bill later

retired from Bristol Metals. He was of the Methodist Faith and attended Centenary Methodist Church. Bill was a loving brother, uncle, and friend; he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by eight brothers, Howard, Earnest, Frank, Merideth, Carl, Clarance, Lee, and Guy Massey, Sr.; and four sisters, Elva Massey, Thelma Welch, Iva Smith, and Nannie Coffman.

Bill is survived by his loving sister, Mary Kendrick; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will greet guests and share memories on Thursday (January 26, 2017) from 10 to 11 a.m. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow with Pastor Chris Brown officiating.

Committal services will be held on Thursday (January 26, 2017) following the funeral service in the Garden of Devotion at East Tennessee Cemetery (2630 Hwy 75, Blountville, TN 37617).

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Life Care Center of Gray for the compassionate love and care given to Bill during his final days.

Online condolences may be made to the Massey family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Massey family.