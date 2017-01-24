Atre Chole Roark Leonard

Atre was born November 17, 1922 in Mountain City, TN, daughter of the late Frank and Nancy Martin Roark. She lived most of her life in the Bristol area, where she worked and retired as an assembler for Sperry Univac. Atre was a member of Grace Point Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vester Decauter Leonard; stepmother, Sally Scott Roark; grandson, Todd Leonard.

Survivors include her children, Leon Leonard and wife Mary, Betty Winters and husband Bill, Nancy Moody and husband Lewis, Pamala Lawson and husband Wayne; grandchildren, Charlie Leonard and wife Michelle, April Hayden, Lisa Morris and husband Kevin, Leah Burnette and husband Mike, Amy Cornett and husband Rusty, Jason Moody and wife Melisa, Joe Lawson and Hope, Michael Lawson and wife Eryn; seventeen great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; brother, Calvin Roark; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service for Mrs. Leonard will be held at 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2017 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Richard Baker and special friend David Sharrett officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be held at 11a.m. Friday in the Glenwood Cemetery. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the doctors and staff of Bristol Regional Medical Center for their loving care and kindness given to their mother.

Online condolences may be registered by visiting www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.