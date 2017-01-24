Alta Katheryn Conner

She is preceded in death by her Parents; W.G. and Katie Martin, Daughter; Donna Faye Conner, Four Brothers & Three Sisters.

Survivors: Daughters; Glenda Conner Mowery (Frank) of Knoxville, Sandra Conner Tiller (Tim) of Johnson City, & Theda Conner Prokos (Mike) of Missouri, Son; Darrell Wayne Conner of Johnson City, Sisters; JoAnn Chavira (Pete) of Texas, Dorothy Bragg (Johnny) of Gray, Brothers; Timothy Martin of Blountville, Larry Martin (Linda) of Blountville, seven Grandchildren, six Great- Grandchildren, and several Nieces and Nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 26,2017 from 12:00pm until 2:00pm with service to immediately follow at East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, TN. With Pastor Kevin Rose officiating.

